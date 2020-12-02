Skip to main content
A Tax on Remote Work: Yes or No?
December 2, 2020
–
My husband has been working from home since the pandemic struck in March. If you ask him about it, he’ll teasingly say he’ll never go...
Business Taxes
The Supreme Court Is Hearing A Case That Could Block the IRS From Halting Abusive Tax Shelters
November 30, 2020
–
Tomorrow, the US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in CIC Services v. IRS, a case that threatens to damage the integrity of the tax...
Individual Taxes
Key Questions Biden Will Need to Answer About His First-Time Down Payment Tax Credit
November 30, 2020
–
There are many benefits to a first-time homebuyer tax credit, such as the one proposed by President-elect Joe Biden. However, the transition from the...
Individual Taxes
How Much Will Future Retirees Receive in Lifetime Social Security and Medicare Benefits?
November 24, 2020
–
Typical millennial couples born in 1995 who retire in 2060 are scheduled to receive about $2.2 million in lifetime Social Security and Medicare benefits.
Campaigns, Proposals, and Reforms
Treasury Pick Yellen Likes Carbon Taxes and More Pandemic Relief, But Not The TCJA
November 24, 2020
–
Janet Yellen, president-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Treasury Secretary, would come to the job with largely predictable views on tax policy for a mainstream, center-left economist.
State and Local Issues
Improving State Tax Collections Don’t Let Congress Off the Hook on COVID-19 Relief
November 19, 2020
–
As the lame duck Congress considers further stimulus for an economy that is rebounding but still deeply troubled , Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)...
State and Local Issues
Why Do States Tax Illegal Drugs?
November 18, 2020
–
Say you came into possession of some illegal drugs. What’s your next move? According to some states, you should immediately pay the state’s tax on...
Campaigns, Proposals, and Reforms
Biden Proposed Raising Social Security Payroll Taxes By $740 Billion…And Still Got Elected President
November 17, 2020
–
An amazing thing happened in this year’s presidential election. A major party candidate proposed raising Social Security payroll taxes. And won.
State Ballot Initiative Results: Tax Cuts for Some, Tax Hikes for Others, and Marijuana Taxes For All
November 16, 2020
–
In addition to that other election you might have followed last week, Americans voted on a whole bunch of state tax measures . And while...
Campaigns, Proposals, and Reforms
Could a Divided Congress Approve Biden’s Ambitious Tax Agenda? Maybe More Than You Think
November 9, 2020
–
The conventional wisdom is that President-elect Joe Biden’s ambitious tax agenda will die in a GOP Senate, but some elements could pass.
