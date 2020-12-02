TaxVox

A Tax on Remote Work: Yes or No?

December 2, 2020
My husband has been working from home since the pandemic struck in March. If you ask him about it, he’ll teasingly say he’ll never go...
The Supreme Court Is Hearing A Case That Could Block the IRS From Halting Abusive Tax Shelters

November 30, 2020
Tomorrow, the US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in CIC Services v. IRS, a case that threatens to damage the integrity of the tax...
Key Questions Biden Will Need to Answer About His First-Time Down Payment Tax Credit

November 30, 2020
There are many benefits to a first-time homebuyer tax credit, such as the one proposed by President-elect Joe Biden. However, the transition from the...
How Much Will Future Retirees Receive in Lifetime Social Security and Medicare Benefits?

November 24, 2020
Typical millennial couples born in 1995 who retire in 2060 are scheduled to receive about $2.2 million in lifetime Social Security and Medicare benefits.
Treasury Pick Yellen Likes Carbon Taxes and More Pandemic Relief, But Not The TCJA

November 24, 2020
Janet Yellen, president-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Treasury Secretary, would come to the job with largely predictable views on tax policy for a mainstream, center-left economist.
Improving State Tax Collections Don’t Let Congress Off the Hook on COVID-19 Relief

November 19, 2020
As the lame duck Congress considers further stimulus for an economy that is rebounding but still deeply troubled , Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)...
Why Do States Tax Illegal Drugs?

November 18, 2020
Say you came into possession of some illegal drugs. What’s your next move? According to some states, you should immediately pay the state’s tax on...
Biden Proposed Raising Social Security Payroll Taxes By $740 Billion…And Still Got Elected President

November 17, 2020
An amazing thing happened in this year’s presidential election. A major party candidate proposed raising Social Security payroll taxes. And won.

State Ballot Initiative Results: Tax Cuts for Some, Tax Hikes for Others, and Marijuana Taxes For All

November 16, 2020
In addition to that other election you might have followed last week, Americans voted on a whole bunch of state tax measures . And while...
Could a Divided Congress Approve Biden’s Ambitious Tax Agenda? Maybe More Than You Think

November 9, 2020
The conventional wisdom is that President-elect Joe Biden’s ambitious tax agenda will die in a GOP Senate, but some elements could pass.