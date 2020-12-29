TaxVox

The voices of Tax Policy Center's researchers and staff

Individual Taxes

A New Look at Racial Wealth Inequalities Before the Pandemic

December 29, 2020
The Federal Reserve Board’s 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF) helps us understand US wealth disparities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that has disproportionately harmed...
Federal Budget and Economy

How Much Will Households Receive from Round Two of the Economic Impact Payments?

December 28, 2020
Was it really last May that the House of Representatives passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which would have authorized...

TaxVox’s Lump of Coal Award For The Worst Tax Policy Ideas of 2020

December 22, 2020
It goes without saying that 2020 was an awful year. Bad tax policy didn't make it much better.
Federal Budget and Economy

The Pandemic Relief Bill’s Good, Bad, and Ugly Tax Provisions

December 21, 2020
The pandemic relief bill Congress is about to pass is loaded with tax provisions. Some deliver important assistance to households and businesses damaged by...
Federal Budget and Economy

Congress Should Include More Unemployment Benefits And Another Stimulus Payment In A New Relief Bill

December 16, 2020
Should a new relief bill reprise last March’s $1,200 payments or create a new round of extended unemployment benefits?
Business Taxes

Biden’s Corporate Rate Increase Would Raise Revenue Efficiently and Progressively

December 15, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden has proposed major changes to the corporate income tax regime.

Congress Could Fix the ACA’s Individual Mandate Without Waiting for the Supreme Court

December 14, 2020
In the coming months, the US Supreme Court will rule for the third time on the constitutionality of the individual mandate.
State and Local Issues

Congress Needs to Understand State Tax Revenue Declines When Drafting COVID-19 Legislation

December 10, 2020
Aid for state and local governments remains a sticking point in Congressional deliberations over additional relief to address the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic...
Federal Budget and Economy

Should We Worry About The Long-Term Federal Debt In An Era of Low Interest Rates?

December 7, 2020
For decades, conventional wisdom said that high levels of federal debt created a significant drag on the economy by diverting money that could more productively...
Federal Budget and Economy

Will COVID-19 Relief Talks End Differently This Time?

December 3, 2020
By embracing a $908 billion bipartisan pandemic relief plan , congressional Democratic leaders may have jump-started long-dormant talks over short-term economic aid. A nudge by...